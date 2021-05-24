Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh tennis players to play at 2 tournaments in France

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 May 2021, 16:24
Kazakh tennis players to play at 2 tournaments in France

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan is set to face wildcard Matteo Martineau of France in the Men’s Qualifying Round of the 2021 Roland Garros in France, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The match is expected to take place today. The tournament will run from May 24 through June 13.

Moreover, two Kazakhstani also learnt their draw in the Internationaux de Strasbourg in Strasbourg, France with the prize pool exceeding $235,000.

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan seeded 4th at the tournament will take on world number 59 Rebecca Peterson of Sweden in the opening round of the tournament.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas will play against French Caroline Garcia at the start of the tournament.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year