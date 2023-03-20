Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh tennis players shine at ITF Juniors tournament in India

20 March 2023, 15:03
Kazakh tennis players shine at ITF Juniors tournament in India Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Albina Kakenova of Kazakhstan won the prestigious U18 ITF Juniors title in the Indian city of Dehraun, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The 15-year-old Kakenova defeated her compatriot Anastasia Krymkova 6-1, 6-4 in the final of the tournament.

In turn, Krymkova paired with Satima Toregen upset Kakenova and Ariana Gogulina in the doubles’ final event of the tournament.


Related news
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
Kazakh Abuzhakynova ranks among world’s Top 5 female judokas
Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva leads with 5.5 points at Women's Chess Grand Prix in New Delhi
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
3 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News