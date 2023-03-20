Kazakh tennis players shine at ITF Juniors tournament in India

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Albina Kakenova of Kazakhstan won the prestigious U18 ITF Juniors title in the Indian city of Dehraun, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The 15-year-old Kakenova defeated her compatriot Anastasia Krymkova 6-1, 6-4 in the final of the tournament.

In turn, Krymkova paired with Satima Toregen upset Kakenova and Ariana Gogulina in the doubles’ final event of the tournament.