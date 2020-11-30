Kazakh tennis players retains spots in WTA, ATP rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has retained her spot in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Rybakina remains the highest ranked tennis player in Kazakhstan at the 19th spot of the updated WTA rankings.

Two representatives of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Diyas are placed 28th and 79th, respectively.

This week Aussie Ashleigh Barty stayed at the top spot of the WTA rankings. She is followed by Romanian Simona Halep and Japanese Naomi Osaka.

As for men, Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik preserved the 50th spot of the updated ATP rankings. Mikhail Kukushkin and Dmitriy Popko of Kazakhstan also retained their lines 89th and 172nd, accordingly.

Serb Novak Djokovic is again the top male player in the world this week. Coming in second is the Spanish legend Rafael Nadal. Austrian Dominic Thiem rounds out the top 3 of the ATP rankings.



