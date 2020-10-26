Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh tennis players out of Astana Open qualification

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 October 2020, 08:43
Kazakh tennis players out of Astana Open qualification

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first-ever ATP 250 Astana Open has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Unfortunately, two Kazakhstanis crashed out of the tournament on its first day, namely Alexander Nedovyesov and Denis Yevseyev were out of competition after the qualifying round.

Nedovyesov was eliminated by Damir Dzumhur from Bosnia-Herzegovina in a three-set match 1-6, 7-5, 6-2. As for Yevseyev, he lost to Australian Marc Polmans 7-5, 3-6, 0-6.

Other Kazakhstanis Alexander Bublik, Mikhail Kukushkin, Dmitry Popko, and Timofey Skatov haven’t played their matches so far.

Nur-Sultan will host the tournament from October 25 through November 1.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand