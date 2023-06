MAIMI. KAZINFORM - Kazakh duo Alexey Golubev and Alexander Bublik failed in the 1/16 finals of the Miami Open doubles, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstanis Alexey Golubev and Alexander Bublik were defeated by Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and Spanish Feliciano López in the 1/16 finals of the doubles tournament in Miami, USA.

The two-set match ended with a score of 7-6, 6-4.