Kazakh tennis players improve standing in ATP ranking

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 June 2021, 14:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has moved up in the updated ATP ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

This week Alexander Bublik rose to number 38 of the ATP ranking. Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan also improved his standing in the updated ranking by moving to number 105. Dmitry Popko preserved his ranking at number 187.

Serbian Novak Djokovic continues to dominate the ATP ranking. Coming in second is Russian Daniil Medvedev. Spanish legend Rafael Nadal is third in the world.

Earlier it was reported that Alexander Bublik, Mikhail Kukushkin and Andrey Golubev, Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva and Yaroslava Shvedova will represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.


