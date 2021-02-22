Go to the main site
    Kazakh tennis players down in updated ATP rankings

    22 February 2021, 10:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Players (ATP) has updated its world men’s singles and men’s doubles rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Novak Djokovic who was crowned the winner of the 2021 Australia Open dominates the rankings. Coming in second is Spanish legend Rafael Nadal. The 2021 Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev of Russia climbed to the third spot of the rankings.

    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan slid one spot down to number 46 of the ATP rankings. Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin lost four spots and landed the 94th line. Dmitry Popko plummeted 10 spots down to number 180.

    As for men’s doubles rankings, Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev rose 8 spots and is currently ranked 76th in the world. Kukushkin is placed 80th, Bublik – 92nd, and Alexander Nedovyesov – 114th.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
