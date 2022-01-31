Kazakh tennis player Alexander Bublik ranks 35th in the world

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has issued its updated singles and doubles rankings following the Australia Open, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia remains the world’s top player according to the ATP singles ranking. Russian Daniil Medvedev is second and German Alexander Zverev is third.

In the ATP’s singles ranking Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik moved up two spots to rank 35th. Mikhail Kukushkin now ranks 166th after climbing 14 spots. Dmitry Popko is placed 180th.

Croatian Mate Pavić, Nikola Mektić and British Joe Salisbury top the ATP Doubles Ranking.

Andrey Golubev moved down one spot from 29th to 30th spot. Bublik lost 15 spots to land at 65th. Aleksandr Nedovyesov moved up to 67th.