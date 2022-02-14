Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh tennis player Alexander Bublik ranks 31st in the world

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 February 2022, 12:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has issued its updated singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds the title of the world’s top player according to the ATP. Russian Daniil Medvedev is second and German Alexander Zverevis is third.

In the ATP’s Singles Ranking Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik ranks 31st. Mikhail Kukushkin moved down from 165th to 168th spot. Dmitry Popko moved up one spot to 180th.

Andrey Golubev reached dropped out of the top 30 and now ranks 31st in the ATP Doubles Ranking. Bublik and Nedovyesov are 67th and 68th, respectively.

Croatian Mate Pavić and Nikola Mektić, and British Joe Salisbury top the ATP Doubles Ranking.


