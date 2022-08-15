Kazakh team wins at Rubik’s WCA Asian Championship 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh team took first place in the four-day Rubik’s WCA Asian Championship 2022 held in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

116 cubers from 13 countries gathered in the Kazakh capital for the championship.

Kazakh team ranked first in the overall medal count, India is second and Chinese team is third.

The winners in 3х3х3 discipline and the Cup of Nation were awarded with a special Cup made in a shape of Baiterek Monument with the sides of 6 colors of the Rubik's cube. Inside Baiterek there is a cube with the image of the flags of all Asian countries.

All the winners were awarded exclusive Rubik’s WCA Asian Championship 2022 medals and cash certificates. The prize fund of the event is $9,000.

Besides, the best cubers made mosaics of world-famous Kazakh soprano Dimash Kudaibergen and boxer Gennady Golovkin using 3,000 cubes.

According to co-founder of World Cube Association Ron van Bruchem, speedcubing unites people all over the worl, regardless to their age. «I am glad to know that Kazakhstan is a part of the speedcubing movement. This kind of sport unveils potential of many young people, both in professional and social aspect,» he said.



