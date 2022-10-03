Kazakh team wins 3 gold medals at IV World Nomad Games

IZNIK. KAZINFORM Kazakh wrestlers won the biggest number of medals at the World Nomad Games held in the Turkish city of Iznik, Kazinform learned from Khabar.24.

Zarina Saripova grabbed a gold medal, Yelaman Koishybayev and Rauza Nurmukhammetova won silver medals, while Maksat Issagabylov and Moldir Azamat took bronze medals.

Earlier, a team of kokpar players won a gold medal after defeating a Kyrgyz team in the finals with the score 4:3.

The first gold medal was awarded to wrestler Marat Nygmattulayev.

Minister of Culture and Sport Dauren Abayev has already congratulated the winners.



