    Kazakh team wins 3 gold medals at IV World Nomad Games

    3 October 2022, 08:57

    IZNIK. KAZINFORM Kazakh wrestlers won the biggest number of medals at the World Nomad Games held in the Turkish city of Iznik, Kazinform learned from Khabar.24.

    Zarina Saripova grabbed a gold medal, Yelaman Koishybayev and Rauza Nurmukhammetova won silver medals, while Maksat Issagabylov and Moldir Azamat took bronze medals.

    Earlier, a team of kokpar players won a gold medal after defeating a Kyrgyz team in the finals with the score 4:3.

    The first gold medal was awarded to wrestler Marat Nygmattulayev.

    Minister of Culture and Sport Dauren Abayev has already congratulated the winners.


