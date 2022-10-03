Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh team wins 3 gold medals at IV World Nomad Games

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 October 2022, 08:57
Kazakh team wins 3 gold medals at IV World Nomad Games

IZNIK. KAZINFORM Kazakh wrestlers won the biggest number of medals at the World Nomad Games held in the Turkish city of Iznik, Kazinform learned from Khabar.24.

Zarina Saripova grabbed a gold medal, Yelaman Koishybayev and Rauza Nurmukhammetova won silver medals, while Maksat Issagabylov and Moldir Azamat took bronze medals.

Earlier, a team of kokpar players won a gold medal after defeating a Kyrgyz team in the finals with the score 4:3.

The first gold medal was awarded to wrestler Marat Nygmattulayev.

Minister of Culture and Sport Dauren Abayev has already congratulated the winners.


Sport   Kazakhstan   World Nomad Games  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary