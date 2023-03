Kazakh team wins 12 medals at 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh team won 12 medals at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships held in Astana, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

Gold medals went to Elina Mikhina (women’s 400m), Caroline Kipkirui (women’s 3,000m), Nadezhda Dubovitskaya (women’s high jump), David Yefremov (men’s 60 m Hurdles), as well as men’s and women’s relay teams.

Silver medalists are Olga Safronova (women’s 60m), Kristina Ovchinnikova (women’s high jump), and Mikhail Litvin (men’s 400m).

Bronze went to Yelizaveta Matveyeva (women’s high jump), Akbayan Nurmamet (women’s 1,500m) and Shadrack Kimutai (men’s 3000m).





Photo: olympic.kz