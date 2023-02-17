Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh team tops medal standings of IMMAF World Junior Championships

    17 February 2023, 22:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani MMA team for the first time took first place in the medal standings of the IMMAF World Junior Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan MMA United Federation.

    In total, 628 athletes from 60 countries compete at the IMMAF (International Mixed Martial Arts Federation) World Championships, including 33 Kazakhstani fighters.

    The Kazakh team won a total of 10 medals, including three gold, two silver, and five bronze, following final bouts at the IMMAF World Junior Championships.

    Kazakhstani MMA fighters Yersultan Shakenbai (56.7kg), Matilda Bachurina (52.2kg), Idris Idrissov (65.8kg) snatched gold medals in the tournament among youth.

    Gulnaz Abdrakhmanova (47.6kg), Karina Sisenova (56.7kg) of Kazakhstan claimed silver.

    Ayaulym Ulan (52.2kg), Dinara Ayapova (56.7kg), Zhanerke Zhamalbekova (70.3kg), Samat Tulegenov (52.2kg), and Chingiz Idrissov (61.2kg) settled for third place.

    The 2022 IMMAF World Championships senior finals are to take place tomorrow. February 18.


    Photo: Kazakhstan MMA United Federation

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis event in Astana
    2023 Indian Wells Masters Draw: Kazakhstani tennis players learn their opponents
    Table tennis player Kurmangaliyev claims second title at WTT Youth Contender Vila Real 2023
    Kazakhstani Nurkanat Serikbayev settles for silver at 2023 Judo Grand Slam
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9