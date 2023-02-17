Kazakh team tops medal standings of IMMAF World Junior Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani MMA team for the first time took first place in the medal standings of the IMMAF World Junior Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan MMA United Federation.

In total, 628 athletes from 60 countries compete at the IMMAF (International Mixed Martial Arts Federation) World Championships, including 33 Kazakhstani fighters.

The Kazakh team won a total of 10 medals, including three gold, two silver, and five bronze, following final bouts at the IMMAF World Junior Championships.

Kazakhstani MMA fighters Yersultan Shakenbai (56.7kg), Matilda Bachurina (52.2kg), Idris Idrissov (65.8kg) snatched gold medals in the tournament among youth.

Gulnaz Abdrakhmanova (47.6kg), Karina Sisenova (56.7kg) of Kazakhstan claimed silver.

Ayaulym Ulan (52.2kg), Dinara Ayapova (56.7kg), Zhanerke Zhamalbekova (70.3kg), Samat Tulegenov (52.2kg), and Chingiz Idrissov (61.2kg) settled for third place.

The 2022 IMMAF World Championships senior finals are to take place tomorrow. February 18.





Photo: Kazakhstan MMA United Federation



