Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh team tops medal standings of IMMAF World Junior Championships

17 February 2023, 22:14
Kazakh team tops medal standings of IMMAF World Junior Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani MMA team for the first time took first place in the medal standings of the IMMAF World Junior Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan MMA United Federation.

In total, 628 athletes from 60 countries compete at the IMMAF (International Mixed Martial Arts Federation) World Championships, including 33 Kazakhstani fighters.

The Kazakh team won a total of 10 medals, including three gold, two silver, and five bronze, following final bouts at the IMMAF World Junior Championships.

Kazakhstani MMA fighters Yersultan Shakenbai (56.7kg), Matilda Bachurina (52.2kg), Idris Idrissov (65.8kg) snatched gold medals in the tournament among youth.

Gulnaz Abdrakhmanova (47.6kg), Karina Sisenova (56.7kg) of Kazakhstan claimed silver.

Ayaulym Ulan (52.2kg), Dinara Ayapova (56.7kg), Zhanerke Zhamalbekova (70.3kg), Samat Tulegenov (52.2kg), and Chingiz Idrissov (61.2kg) settled for third place.

The 2022 IMMAF World Championships senior finals are to take place tomorrow. February 18.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Photo: Kazakhstan MMA United Federation


Related news
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis event in Astana
2023 Indian Wells Masters Draw: Kazakhstani tennis players learn their opponents
Table tennis player Kurmangaliyev claims second title at WTT Youth Contender Vila Real 2023
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan  
Read also
27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
Kazakhstan grabs silver at Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis event in Astana
Kazakh President attends solemn event marking Int’l Women’s Day
2023 Indian Wells Masters Draw: Kazakhstani tennis players learn their opponents
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News