Kazakh team is 2nd in medal count of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxers won five medals at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from April 30 to May 14, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

With four gold and one silver medals, the team of Kazakhstan stands second in the total medal count. Uzbek team is first with five gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Sanzhar Tashkenbay defeated Georgian boxer Sahil Alahverdov and won the first gold medal for Kazakhstan in a 48kg weight class. 19-year-old Tashkenbay is the reigning Asian champion. Last year he won the World Youth Championships.

21-year-old Makhmud Sabyrkhan won his second gold medal in seniour championship, after defeating Uzbek boxer Oybek Jurayev in men’s 54kg weight division. In the third round, Mahmud Sabyrkhan knocked down his opponent twice. In 2022, Sabyrkhan reached the Asian Boxing Championships finals, and in 2023 he won the ASBC Asian U22 Boxing Championships.

Captain of the national team Aslanbek Shymbergenov grabbed the third gold medal at the event. Competing in men’s 71kg weight class, he defeated Uzbek athlete Saidjamshid Jafarov by a unanimous decision of judges. Aslanbek Shymbergenov is the silver medalist of the 2018 Asian Games, champion of 2022 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships, two-time champion (2014, 2017) and two-time vice-champion (2013, 2018) of Kazakhstan.

Nurbek Oralbay brought the fourth gold medal to the national team. Fighting in men’s 80kg, he stunned Chinese athlete Tokhtarbek Tanatkhan by a split decision of judges. 22-year-old Nurbek Oralbay is a bronze medalist of the 2022 Asia Boxing Championships, champion of Kazakhstan 2021, silver medalist of Kazakhstan 2020 Championships, world youth champion of 2018, and silver medalist of the 2018 Asian Youth Championships.

Dulat Bekbauov claimed a silver medal after being defeated by Uzbekistan's Asadkhudzha Muidinkhudzhayev 0-5 in his first-ever IBA Men's World Boxing Championships.

The national team consists of 13 boxers; eight of them failed to reach the medal events.

