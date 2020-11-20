Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh tandem propels into Orlando Open semis

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 November 2020, 11:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2nd-seeded Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan have progressed into the semifinals of the ATP Challenger in Orlando, U.S., Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Golubev and Nedovyesov stunned Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan and of Canada 2-6, 6-4, 10-5 in the quarterfinal match.

In the opening round of the Orlando Open doubles event Golubev and Nedovyesov eliminated Russian Teymuraz Gabashvili and American Dennis Novikov,

The Kazakh duo will next face off with French tandem Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul.


