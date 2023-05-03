Go to the main site
    Kazakh, Tajik businessmen sign contracts worth $1bln300mln in Astana

    3 May 2023, 12:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh, Tajik businessmen plan to sign contracts worth 2 billion US dollars. Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin said it at the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum in Astana today.

    «In the first half of the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum, our businessmen signed contracts amounting to 1 billion 300 million US dollars. During the second half of the event, they will enter into contracts worth 2 billion US dollars,» said Serik Zhumangarin answering journalists’ questions on the sidelines of the forum.

    He said this is one of the most fruitful business forums held in recent time.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

