Kazakh, Tajik businessmen sign contracts worth $1bln300mln in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh, Tajik businessmen plan to sign contracts worth 2 billion US dollars. Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin said it at the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum in Astana today.

«In the first half of the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum, our businessmen signed contracts amounting to 1 billion 300 million US dollars. During the second half of the event, they will enter into contracts worth 2 billion US dollars,» said Serik Zhumangarin answering journalists’ questions on the sidelines of the forum.

He said this is one of the most fruitful business forums held in recent time.