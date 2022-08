14 August 2022 15:39

Kazakh taekwondoist grabs bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh taekwondo player Baurzhan Khassenov won bronze at the Islamic Solidarity Games held in Konya, Turkiye, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Baurzhan Khassenov of Kazakhstan won the bronze medal in the 87kg taekwondo event.

The athlete brought the third medal for his team at the Games.

Фото: olympic.kz