Kazakh taekwondo team clinches 25 medals in Slovenia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani taekwondo practitioners captured a total of 25 medals at the Slovenia Open in Ljubljana, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Of 25, 5 medals are gold, 7 – silver and 13 – bronze.

This result helped the Kazakh taekwondo squad top the overall team rankings.