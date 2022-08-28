Go to the main site
    Kazakh taekwondo practitioners win 7 medals at Asian Championships in Vietnam

    28 August 2022 15:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s taekwondo practitioners brought seven medals from the Asian Junior Taekwondo Championships held in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh, Kazinform reports.

    As the National Olympic Committee informed, on the final day of the event, Bekarys Bokenov (+78kg) and Mariya Sevostyanova (55kg) grabbed silver medals and Nazym Makhmutova (63kg) won a bronze medal.

    Thus, the team of Kazakhstan brought two silver and five bronze medals from the Asian Championships. Earlier, Aidana Sundetbay (46kg), Tamirlan Tleules (51kg), Batyrkhan Tleugali (68kg) and Nurassyl Kuandyk (78kg) had won bronze medals.

    Photo: olympic.kz

