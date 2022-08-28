Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh taekwondo practitioners win 7 medals at Asian Championships in Vietnam
28 August 2022 15:13

Kazakh taekwondo practitioners win 7 medals at Asian Championships in Vietnam

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s taekwondo practitioners brought seven medals from the Asian Junior Taekwondo Championships held in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh, Kazinform reports.

As the National Olympic Committee informed, on the final day of the event, Bekarys Bokenov (+78kg) and Mariya Sevostyanova (55kg) grabbed silver medals and Nazym Makhmutova (63kg) won a bronze medal.

Thus, the team of Kazakhstan brought two silver and five bronze medals from the Asian Championships. Earlier, Aidana Sundetbay (46kg), Tamirlan Tleules (51kg), Batyrkhan Tleugali (68kg) and Nurassyl Kuandyk (78kg) had won bronze medals.

Photo: olympic.kz


