    Kazakh taekwondo fighter starts with a loss at 2020 Paralympics

    3 September 2021, 11:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kamilya Dossmalova of Kazakhstan was defeated in the women’s 58 kg taekwondo first bout by Marija Micev of Serbia at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, the official website of the Games reads.

    The match ended with a score 38:9. Nevertheless, Dossmalova will get a chance to fight in the consolation round.

    Besides, another Kazakh taekwondo fighter Nurlan Dombayev will face Huan Samorano of Argentina in the men’s 75 kg quarterfinals.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstani para-athletes have so far won a total of five medals, including gold in powerlifting, three silver medals in judo, and one bronze medal in swimming.

    It is noteworthy that Kazakhstan broke the historic record for medal at the Paralympic Games.

    In 2016 in Rio de Janeiro Kazakhstan para-athletes won two medals in total: one gold and one silver.

    The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021.

    Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

