Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh taekwondo athlete makes history at the top of World Taekwondo Rankings

    6 April 2022, 11:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s taekwondo athlete Cansel Deniz made history by climbing to the top of the updated World Taekwondo Rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Deniz tops the Women’s 73 kg weight class division with 139.81 points. Placed second is Russian athlete Polina Khan with 10794 points. South Korean Dabin Lee rounds out the top 3 with 105.60 points.

    Previously the Kazakhstani taekwondo athlete was ranked 4th.

    Cansel Deniz happens to be one of the most decorated taekwondo athletes in Kazakhstan. She collected silver at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia and at the 2017 Summer University Games in Taiwan. She also won numerous international tournament.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Taekwondo
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events