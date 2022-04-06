Kazakh taekwondo athlete makes history at the top of World Taekwondo Rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s taekwondo athlete Cansel Deniz made history by climbing to the top of the updated World Taekwondo Rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Deniz tops the Women’s 73 kg weight class division with 139.81 points. Placed second is Russian athlete Polina Khan with 10794 points. South Korean Dabin Lee rounds out the top 3 with 105.60 points.

Previously the Kazakhstani taekwondo athlete was ranked 4th.

Cansel Deniz happens to be one of the most decorated taekwondo athletes in Kazakhstan. She collected silver at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia and at the 2017 Summer University Games in Taiwan. She also won numerous international tournament.