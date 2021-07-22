Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh table tennis players to kick off Tokyo Olympics campaign

    22 July 2021, 13:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Table tennis players Anastassiya Lavrova and Kirill Gerasimenko are expected to represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    65 male and 70 female table tennis players are set to fight for medals in the table tennis singles’ events.

    Kazakhstan’s Anastassiya Lavrova will face Maria Xiao of Spain placed 72nd in the ITTF ranking in the women’s singles round 1 on July 24.

    As for Gerasimenko, he will kicked his Tokyo Olympics campaign in the round 2 against the winner of the first-round encounter between Czech Lubomir Jancarik and Saudi Arabian Ali Alkhadrawi.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
    4 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    5 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana