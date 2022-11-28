Go to the main site
    Kazakh table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev collects gold in Portugal

    28 November 2022, 13:53

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev scooped gold in the U15 Boys’ Singles Finals at the prestigious WTT Youth Star Contender Vila Nova de Gaia in the Portuguese city of Vila Nova de Gaia, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

    At the start of the tournament Kurmangaliyev defeated Israeli Natanel Abramov and then stunned French Nathan Arthur Pilard. Later he sent home Wassim Essid of Tunisia and crashed Romanian Rares Cuesdean.

    In the final the Kazakhstani was stronger than Australian Aditya Sareen claiming the coveted gold medal.


