Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh swimmer Mussin claims bronze at World University Games

    7 August 2023, 07:39

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Swimmer Adilbek Mussin captured bronze for Kazakhstan in the 100m butterfly race at the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Mussin clocked the distance in 52.03 secs behind two swimmers from Poland.

    Eight athletes fought for medals in the 100m butterfly final in Chengdu.

    The Kazakhstani swimmer propelled to the final of the event after finishing the 100m distance in 52.34 secs in the preliminary round.

    It bears to remind that Team Kazakhstan has already collected 20 medals at the FISU World University Games in China, including 11 bronze medals. China dominates the overall medal tally with 150 medals, including 82 gold. Coming in second is Japan with 75 medals. It is followed by South Korea with 50 medals.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Events Kazakhstan China Swimming
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev meets Head of Bac Ninh Provincial Delegation of National Assembly Deputies Nguyen Anh Tuan
    Kazakh, Vietnamese leaders hold talks in Hanoi
    Days of Kazakh Cinematography held in Moscow
    Kazakh wrestler pockets gold at U20 World Greco-Roman Championships
    Popular
    1 Preliminary cause of coal mine fire in Karaganda region announced
    2 Astana riders to compete in La Vuelta Ciclista a España
    3 China's CMC keen on implementing energy projects in Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev’s first official visit to Vietnam fosters positive trajectory in bilateral ties
    5 August 22. Today's Birthdays