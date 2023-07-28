Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+20+22℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh swimmer eases into World Aquatics Championships semis, breaks national record

    28 July 2023, 15:06

    FUKUOKA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s swimmer Adilbek Mussin clocked 51.68 seconds in the men’s 100 m butterfly at the now-running Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships, Kazinform learnt from Olympic. kz.

    Mussin finished 14th and propelled to the semifinals breaking the national record. Only a centisecond separates him from achieving the class A qualifying standards to automatically qualify for the Olympic Games ahead.

    Besides, Diana Taszhanova set a new record of Kazakhstan in the women’s 800 m freestyle established in 1983. She clocked 8:51.46 seconds to rank 30th.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport Kazakhstan Swimming
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new head coaches of men’s and women’s weightlifting teams
    Elena Rybakina beats 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens
    Dutch rider Ide Schelling joins Astana Qazaqstan Team
    Zhibek Kulambayeva strolls into W 40 Anning semifinals
    Popular
    1 Belarus ready to sell more agricultural machines, automobiles to Kazakhstan
    2 Schoolgirls in Kazakhstan introducing video games into educational processes
    3 Zhibek Kulambayeva strolls into W 40 Anning semifinals
    4 Kazakh students sweep 228 medals at int’l Olympiads
    5 Dutch rider Ide Schelling joins Astana Qazaqstan Team