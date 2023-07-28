Kazakh swimmer eases into World Aquatics Championships semis, breaks national record

FUKUOKA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s swimmer Adilbek Mussin clocked 51.68 seconds in the men’s 100 m butterfly at the now-running Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships, Kazinform learnt from Olympic. kz.

Mussin finished 14th and propelled to the semifinals breaking the national record. Only a centisecond separates him from achieving the class A qualifying standards to automatically qualify for the Olympic Games ahead.

Besides, Diana Taszhanova set a new record of Kazakhstan in the women’s 800 m freestyle established in 1983. She clocked 8:51.46 seconds to rank 30th.