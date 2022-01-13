Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Supreme Court judge relieved of his duties

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 January 2022, 11:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputies of the Kazakh Senate relieved Kanat Mussin of his duties as the judge of the Kazakh Supreme Court, Kazinform reports.

At today’s plenary session in accordance with subparagraph 1 of Article 55 of the Kazakh Constitution and item 2 of Article 34 of the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan «On judiciary system and status of judges of Kazakhstan» the Senate was recommended to relieve Kanat Mussin of his duties as the Supreme Court judge due to a transfer to another appointment.

The deputies voted in support of this decision.


Senate   Appointments, dismissals  
