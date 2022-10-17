Go to the main site
    Kazakh students win top honors at FIRST GLOBAL CHALLENGE

    17 October 2022, 17:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh students won top honors and set a record at the FIRST GLOBAL CHALLENGE robotics competition in Geneva, Switzerland, the telegram channel of the Kazakh Enlightenment Minister Askhat Aimagambetov reads.

    The Kazakh students, aged 15-17, scored the most points in the competition bringing together 167 states of the world.

    The victory in the FIRST GLOBAL CHALLENGE will let them enter the world’s leading universities.

    Besides, the Kazakh team won the Al-Khwarizmi gold medal and JUDGES AWARD for engineering solutions while building a robot.


    Photo: t.me/oqu_agartu




