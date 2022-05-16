Go to the main site
    Kazakh students sweep 8 medals at 56th Int’l Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad

    16 May 2022, 21:09

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani pupils won 3 silver and 5 bronze medals at the 56th International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad held in the capital of Uzbekistan on May 9-16, the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry’s press service reports.

    The Olympiad brought together schoolchildren from the CIS, the Baltic States, and Southeastern Europe countries.

    The winners of the Olympiad held in Tashkent will have an opportunity to study at the leading universities of Russia free of charge passing no entrance exams.

    The Olympiad annually brings together hundreds of young talented chemists.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

