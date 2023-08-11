Go to the main site
    Kazakh students sweep 228 medals at int’l Olympiads

    11 August 2023, 08:51

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the year Kazakhstani school students won 228 medals at the international Olympiads. Of which 23 are gold, 71 are silver, and 134 are bronze, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry’s press service.

    Kazakhstan is expected to take part in five more international Olympiads through the end of the year.

    Since the start of the year 737 Kazakhstani students took part in The Asian Pacific Mathematics Olympiad (APMO), International Silk Road Mathematical Olympiad, Balkans Mathematical Olympiad, International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad, Asian Physics Olympiad, ate others.

    23 pupils pocketed 19 medals in the five most prestigious international Olympiads such as the IMO, IPhO, IBO, IOL, IСhO.

    Last year the winners of the seven Olympiads were awarded educational grants.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education Kazakhstan
