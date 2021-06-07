Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh students pocket above 200 medals at int’l Olympiads

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 June 2021, 19:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Education of Kazakhstan Sholpan Karinova told about achievements of Kazakhstani school students at the national and international Olympiads, Kazinform reports.

«21 international Olympiads are to be held this year according to the schedule. 5 of them already took place. 210 out of 500 Kazakhstani pupils won gold, silver and bronze medals so far,» she told a briefing.

She reminded that the country’s largest Olympiad in all disciplines came to an end. It brought together 1,582 participants. Due to the pandemic it was held online. 658 pupils won big there.

As earlier reported, as of today there are 175 various school contests in Kazakhstan.

