Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+18+20℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Kazakh students pocket 6 medals at Balkan Math Olympiad

    15 May 2023, 20:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh students won six medals at the 40th Balkan Mathematical Olympiad in Antalya that brought together 130 school students from 22 nations, Kazinform quotes the Enlightenment Ministry’s press service.

    The Balkan Mathematical Olympiad aims at encouraging and promoting mathematically gifted school students, creating opportunities to exchange information on academic programs and experiences between the member states, and training for and taking part in the International Math Olympiad (IMO).

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Education Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kostanay student wins bronze at Int’l Mendeleev Olympiad
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s chess player Alua Nurmanova beats current World Champion from China
    2 Kazakhstan, EU begin consultations on visa facilitation for Kazakhstani citizens
    3 Turkish investors keen on producing copper wire rod in Mangistau region
    4 PM Smailov, UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem discuss Kazakhstan's social sphere development
    5 Midnight fire kills several people in New Zealand capital