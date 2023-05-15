Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh students pocket 6 medals at Balkan Math Olympiad

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
15 May 2023, 20:38
Kazakh students pocket 6 medals at Balkan Math Olympiad Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh students won six medals at the 40th Balkan Mathematical Olympiad in Antalya that brought together 130 school students from 22 nations, Kazinform quotes the Enlightenment Ministry’s press service.

The Balkan Mathematical Olympiad aims at encouraging and promoting mathematically gifted school students, creating opportunities to exchange information on academic programs and experiences between the member states, and training for and taking part in the International Math Olympiad (IMO).


