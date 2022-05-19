Go to the main site
    Kazakh students pocket 14 medals at ISF Gymnasiade Normandy 2022

    19 May 2022, 14:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakh students swept 14 medals at the now-running ISF Gymnasiade Normandy 2022 or ISF World School Sports Games 2022,» the Facebook account of Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov reads.

    234 schoolchildren of Kazakhstan left there to defend the country’s colours. The Kazakh pupils for the first time ever are taking part in the games which bring together almost 3,500 pupils aged 16-18 from 70 countries of the world. Notably, the Kazakhstani team has already grabbed 8 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals in judo, taekwondo, swimming, field and track events.

    The Kazakh Minister congratulated all on the win wishing new victories.

    The games will run until May 22.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

