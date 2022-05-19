Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Kazakh students pocket 14 medals at ISF Gymnasiade Normandy 2022

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 May 2022, 14:48
Kazakh students pocket 14 medals at ISF Gymnasiade Normandy 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakh students swept 14 medals at the now-running ISF Gymnasiade Normandy 2022 or ISF World School Sports Games 2022,» the Facebook account of Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov reads.

234 schoolchildren of Kazakhstan left there to defend the country’s colours. The Kazakh pupils for the first time ever are taking part in the games which bring together almost 3,500 pupils aged 16-18 from 70 countries of the world. Notably, the Kazakhstani team has already grabbed 8 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals in judo, taekwondo, swimming, field and track events.

The Kazakh Minister congratulated all on the win wishing new victories.

The games will run until May 22.


Education    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays