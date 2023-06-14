Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 June 2023, 07:35
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The students of the Murager specialized school of Karaganda region and Nazarbayev Intellectual School of the city of Shymkent won bronze medals at the US Open FIRST LEGO League held in Massachusetts, the U.S. This league season brought together over 700 pupils from 20 states of the world, Kazinform reports citing the Enlightenment Ministry’s press service.

The Shymkent team entered the top 3 in the Innovation Project nomination showcasing their project aimed at preserving excess power generated by wind turbines and solar panels by transforming into electricity. The Karaganda team pocketed bronze in the Champions Award nomination.

Besides, those attending visited engineering faculties of the leading universities, such as MIT, Boston University, and Harvard, and meet professors.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh teams won a ticket to the US Open FIRST LEGO League at FIRST Central Asia organized by USTEM Robotics and Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry this February.

