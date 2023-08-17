Kazakh students develop race car, debut at Formula Student

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is the first in Central Asia to debut at the Formula Student international race. The Kazakh students developed a race car and won a scholarship, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry’s press service.



The Formula Student international educational project was launched by the Society of Automotive Engineers in 1998. Students develop and build their own race cars to proceed onto the track.

The Kazakh students of the engineering and physical sciences faculty of Suleyman Demirel University were awarded five grants to study at the Formula Student School.

Their goal is to start developing the second race car based on the Siemens NX engineering program.