Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Societies’ Guild in Great Britain has organized the celebration of Nauryz holiday in London, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The festive events were held in the territory of the main building of the University College London.

Students from Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran and Turkiye participated in the event.

Kazakhstani students performed Abai’s song «Kozimnin Karasy», Roza Rymbayeva’s song «Kua Bol», and other compositions.

«It is nice to realize that, despite the distance and difference in our cultures, we can all get together and celebrate our common holiday,» said Kazakh Societies’ Guild President Daniel Lavrentyev

An exhibition of young Kazakh artists’ works was unveiled as well.

The festival participants dressed in national costumes sold sweets and souvenirs: traditional headwear, jewelry, clothes with national symbols, books, etc. to the guests.