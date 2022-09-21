Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Kazakh students among Climate Science Olympiad finalists

    21 September 2022, 18:00

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM Students of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School from Mangistau region Rustem Orazbay and Kushzhiger Zhetkizgen reached the final stage of The Climate Science Olympiad, Kazinform reports citing the local Youth Resource Center.

    The Climate Science Olympiad – is a global competition engaging youth to find solutions to the most complicated climate issues and encouraging them to become climate leaders/innovators of future.

    A total of 1mln school students applied for the qualification round, and only 100 best teams made it into the final stage.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Education Kazakhstan Mangistau region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
    Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
    President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool