Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Kazakh student wins gold and silver at 2 int’l Math Olympiads

    17 March 2023, 07:44

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay tenth-grader Zhan Dautov won gold and silver medals at the two international Olympiads held in Almaty on March 13-14, Kazinform reports.

    Zhan bagged gold at the Asian Pacific Mathematics Olympiad (APMO) and silver at the International Silk Road Olympiad. Both competitions brought together the best mathematicians not only to solve complicated and interesting tasks but also share practice and communicate.

    Last year he secured gold in the International Silk Road Olympiad, the regional education department reports. A year earlier he secured gold at the Asian Pacific Mathematics Olympiad.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kostanay region Education Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President meets with Allur Group Chairman Andrey Lavrentyev
    Kazakh President urges to take drastic steps to improve quality of education
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    3 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10