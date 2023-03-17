Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh student wins gold and silver at 2 int’l Math Olympiads

17 March 2023, 07:44
Kazakh student wins gold and silver at 2 int'l Math Olympiads

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay tenth-grader Zhan Dautov won gold and silver medals at the two international Olympiads held in Almaty on March 13-14, Kazinform reports.

Zhan bagged gold at the Asian Pacific Mathematics Olympiad (APMO) and silver at the International Silk Road Olympiad. Both competitions brought together the best mathematicians not only to solve complicated and interesting tasks but also share practice and communicate.

Last year he secured gold in the International Silk Road Olympiad, the regional education department reports. A year earlier he secured gold at the Asian Pacific Mathematics Olympiad.

