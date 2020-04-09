Go to the main site
    Kazakh student updates RoboRuka mechanic arm

    9 April 2020, 10:16

    ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM Young engineers in Zhezkazgan use 3D printing to make masks and other devices, Kazinform reports.

    Arystan Sembayev updated the mechanic arm, called RoboRuka, and developed a model of a protective respirator mask with a protecting cover. The mechanic arm helps easily fill the grocery basket. In the future the boy wants to build a grocery-shopping robot.

    Another schoolchildren at quarantine also developed a sanitary portable holder, a disinfection robot, a smart socket-outlet.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

