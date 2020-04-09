Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Kazakh student updates RoboRuka mechanic arm

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 April 2020, 10:16
Kazakh student updates RoboRuka mechanic arm

ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM Young engineers in Zhezkazgan use 3D printing to make masks and other devices, Kazinform reports.

Arystan Sembayev updated the mechanic arm, called RoboRuka, and developed a model of a protective respirator mask with a protecting cover. The mechanic arm helps easily fill the grocery basket. In the future the boy wants to build a grocery-shopping robot.

photo

Another schoolchildren at quarantine also developed a sanitary portable holder, a disinfection robot, a smart socket-outlet.

photo


Education    Kashagan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays