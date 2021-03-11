Go to the main site
    Kazakh student to vie for top honors at EGMO

    11 March 2021, 13:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A student of Zerde School of Nur-Sultan Dilnaz Ualiyeva will vie for the top honors at the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad.

    The EGMO has gained great popularity since its establishment 10 years ago. Last year it was held online bringing together schoolgirls from 25 states of the world. Kazakhstan has been taking part in the Olympiad since 2017 grabbing 2 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals. Dilnaz Ualiyeva won the gold and bronze medals in 2019 and 2020 correspondingly.

    This year she ranked first in the individual rating in the qualifying Olympiad for EGMO. She will represent Kazakhstan at the EGMO.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

