    Kazakh student pockets bronze at International Mathematical Olympiad

    13 July 2023, 13:10

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Zhan Dautov, a secondary school student from Kostanay, won the bronze medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad, Kazinform learnt from the regional education department’s press service.

    The 64th International Mathematical Olympiad is set to take place between July 2 and 13 in Japan.

    Distinguished for his knowledge of mathematics the 10th grader won the region’s first ever medal in 15 years.

    This academic year Zhan also grabbed gold at the Republican School Olympiad, the Iranian Geometry Olympiad, the Asian Pacific Mathematics Olympiad, took silver at the Silk Way International Olympiad and the Zhautykov International Olympiad, and secured bronze at the Balkan Mathematical Olympiad.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kostanay region Education Science and research
