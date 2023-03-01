Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Kazakh student invents rescue robot

1 March 2023, 11:12
Kazakh student invents rescue robot Photo : t.me/oqu_agartu

TARAZ. KAZINFORM A ninth-grader from Taraz, Vyacheslav Kuzmin, invented a robot to help rescue people from fire, Kazinform quotes the press service of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.

Vyacheslav Kuzmin attends robotic science classes. His tutor Ainur Suranshiyeva helped him develop his project. The robot is named the Temir Batyr (Iron Hero).

The human-controlled robot helps battle fire and search for people trapped inside burning buildings.

The student plans to receive a patent and further improve the efficiency of robot rescue operations.


Related news
Kazakh student wins gold and silver at 2 int’l Math Olympiads
Kazakh student wins gold and silver at 2 int’l Math Olympiads
There are no schools in over 1,300 villages in Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Bones found in South Australia belong to Australia's largest eagle: study
Kazakh student wins gold and silver at 2 int’l Math Olympiads
There are no schools in over 1,300 villages in Kazakhstan
Kazakh students win big at FIRST TECH CHALLENGE India Championship 2023
Scientists propose new strategy to treat inflammatory bowel disease
Kazakhstan to celebrate 125th anniversary of Kanysh Satpayev
Head of State receives rector of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University
Kazakhstan to observe Teachers’ Day Oct 5
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News